Front row, left to right: Rose Cox, Karina Romero, Zara Worley, Paige Ghareeb, Tiffany Richardson. Second row, left to right: Shane Little, Christy Culbreth, Villa Main, Jennifer Richardson, Jason Sutherland, Jen Blanco, Becky Pearson. Back row, left to right: Drew Turner, Adam Stumb, Alma Jones, Travis Birdsell, Jeff Vestal, Earl Pennington, Caroline Renfro. Not pictured: Laurie Turner.
WILKESBORO - Wilkes Community College (WCC) Ashe Campus and the Ashe County Chamber of Commerce congratulate the most recent Leadership Ashe graduating class. The graduates were recognized at a ceremony held at the Ashe Civic Center on Thursday, December 8. Music for the evening was provided by Cooper Parsons, violinist and Tyler Dellaperute and the keynote speaker was Lyndy Phillips from Lyndy Phillips Productions.
The graduates include Travis Birdsell, Jen Blanco, Rose Cox, Christy Culbreth, Paige Ghareeb, Alma Jones, Shane Little, Villa Main, Becky Pearson, Earl Pennington, Caroline Renfro, Jennifer Richardson, Karina Romero, Tiffany Richardson, Adam Stumb, Jason Sutherland, Drew Turner, Laurie Turner, Jeff Vestal, and Zara Worley.
Leadership Ashe, an innovative leadership development program, is coordinated by WCC’s Workforce Development and Community Education division and the Ashe County Chamber of Commerce. In partnership with several local organizations, the program is designed to identify potential leaders and provide them with information and encouragement that will spur local involvement. All sessions are planned by leaders in the topic areas who offer insightful information and thoughtful analysis. Sessions are designed to stimulate interest, awareness, and interaction and facilitate discussion.
Reflections from the graduates include, “The relationships that were formed not only through the class itself but also through the different sessions, are invaluable. There are so many opportunities for collaboration and partnership in our community. This experience has opened up new doors and opportunities for me to become more involved in our community.” Another graduate stated, “I hope to become more involved in boards and things that affect Ashe County. I have learned so much through this class and have a much greater appreciation of the wonderful place we live, and I want to do what I can to help keep Ashe County as the Coolest Corner of N.C.”
Wilkes Community College, a member of the North Carolina Community College System, is a public, two-year, open-door institution serving the people of Wilkes, Ashe, and Alleghany counties and beyond. Established in 1965, WCC continues to build on a strong history of meeting the educational needs and cultural interests of our students, community, and workforce. WCC prepares learners for success in a dynamic world.
