LifeStore Financial Group, Inc. reported a net income of $888,771 for the quarter ended on Dec. 31, 2019, as compared to $801,102 for the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2018.
Net income for the six months ended Dec. 31, 2019, totaled $2 million compared to $1.8 million during the six months ended Dec. 31, 2018, or an increase of 14.1 percent. Basic earnings per share were $1.99 for the six months ended Dec. 31, 2019, as compared to $1.76 for the same period in 2018.
Assets increased by 8.6 percent to $317.3 million by Dec. 31, 2019, and from $292.2 million at December 31, 2018.
Bob Washburn, President and CEO noted, “We are pleased with the continued growth in our company. Loans increased 4.8 percent over last year and investment securities increased 18.4%. Continued growth in interest-earning assets, an improving business environment and increased revenue from our insurance division contributed to our earnings increase. We appreciate the continued support of LifeStore Bank and LifeStore Insurance customers.”
LifeStore is excited to announce that the renovations at our Jefferson branch have been completed, allowing us to better serve Ashe County.
“We incorporated customer preferences in the design changes to provide the best possible customer experience including expanded drive-thru lanes and an ATM which takes deposits. We are proud of the new Jefferson office design and invite you to visit soon,” commented Joedy Eller, Chief Banking Officer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.