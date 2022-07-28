WEST JEFFERSON - Blue Ridge Energy has announced that Greg Lipford has been named Operations Manager for Ashe District office.
Lipford joined Blue Ridge Energy in 2014. He has worked as a line technician in both Ashe and Watauga districts for Blue Ridge Energy. Prior to joining the cooperative, Lipford served as a line technician for Pike Electric, Sumpter Utilities and Shaw EDS for 11 years. He, his wife Laura, and daughter Adley, reside in Jefferson.
Lipford replaces Mike Kincaid who served as Ashe Operations Manager since 2009. Kincaid has been promoted to Director of Operations overseeing operations across the Blue Ridge Energy system of four district offices in Caldwell, Watauga, Ashe and Alleghany counties.
In his new role, Kincaid replaces Robert Kent, who served as director of operations since 2002 and is retiring at the end of September after a 41-year career with Blue Ridge Energy.
Blue Ridge Energy is a member-owned electric cooperative utility serving 78,000 members in Caldwell, Watauga, Ashe, Alleghany, Wilkes, Avery, and Alexander counties. Recognized among the best utilities in the nation for electric reliability and customer satisfaction, the cooperative has offices in Caldwell, Watauga, Ashe and Alleghany counties. Learn more at www.BlueRidgeEnergy.com.
