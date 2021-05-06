BOONE — Funeral services for Sgt. Chris Ward and K9 Deputy Logan Fox are taking place May 6 at the App State Holmes Convocation Center.
Prior to the services, a processional will travel East on Rivers Street, past the Rivers Street parking deck to arrive at Holmes Convocation Center. The services are being streamed by AppTV.
AppTV will unmute the feed once the procession begins.
The services will feature remarks from the Rev. Franklin Graham and Sheriff Len Hagaman. The Caldwell County Sheriff's Office Honor Guard will do the folding of the flag.
Agencies and counties that could be seen in attendance of the services include High Point Police, Apex, Woodfin, Gastonia Police, Caldwell County Sheriff's Office, Yadkin County Sheriff's Office, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, Davie County Sheriff's Office, Ulster County Sheriff's Office, Avery County Sheriff's Office, Catawba County Sheriff's Office Hickory Police, Holly Springs Police, UNC Chapel Hill Police, Sandy Springs Police, Raleigh Police, St. Mary’s Police, National Park Service, Caldwell County Sheriff's Office, NC State Highway Patrol, Concord Police, Huntersville Police, Cherryville Police, Iredell County Sheriff's Office, Mooresville Police, West Jefferson Police, Troutman Police, Avery Sheriff, Roanoke County Police, Chapel Hill Police, Durham County Sheriff's Office, York County Sheriff's Office, Fletcher Police, Belmont Police, Lincoln County Sheriff's Office, Greensboro Police, Ashe County Sheriff's Office, Nash County, Cabarrus County Sheriff's Office, Buncombe County Sheriff's Office, McDowell County Sheriff's Office, North Wilesboro, Richmond County, Winston-Salem University Police and Oconee County.
The bodies of the Watauga County Sheriff's Office deputies were brought back to Boone from Winston-Salem on April 30 in a procession that stretched for miles. Hundreds of community members gathered on the side of the road to pay their respects to the two deputies.
Fox, 25, had been with the WCSO for less than two years. He previously spent more than two years at the Ashe County Sheriff's Office.
Ward, 36, was an eight-year veteran in law enforcement, having previously served with the Beech Mountain Police Department in 2013 before joining the WCSO. He was married and the father of two.
In lieu of flowers, Ward's obituary states memorials may be made to Candice Ward, in care of the Watauga County Sheriff's Department at 184 Hodges Gap Road, Boone, NC 28607.
Both deputies died in a nearly 13-hour standoff after responding to a welfare check in Boone on April 28.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.