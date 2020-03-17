WEST JEFFERSON — It’s not quite business as usual because of the current COVID-19 health crisis, but local shops and stores are open and welcoming customers.
The Ashe County Chamber of Commerce closed its doors to walk-in traffic on Monday, March 16, but will continue to serve visitors and members via phone, email and its website.
They have been contacting the community through their E-News service and will continue to do so.
Visitor Center coordinator Kathleen George said they are trying to contact local businesses regarding changes to their hours of operation or closures and plan to reach out via E-News in the next week.
According to George, most local businesses plan to stay open as long as possible during the crisis.
However, N.C. Gov. Roy Cooper issued an executive order March 17 closing dine-in options for restaurants and bars in the state as of 5 p.m. that day.
“Takeout and delivery orders can continue,” a brief statement by Cooper’s office said.
Chamber executive director Kitty Honeycutt said that since it is still early, it is hard to anticipate how COVID-19 will impact the local economy.
“We’re just kind of seeing the tip of the iceberg so to speak. We don’t know what the economic impact will be, there will be one and it will be widespread,” Honeycutt said.
According to Honeycutt, what the Chamber has seen in the past week is visitors coming to the area as a safe haven — so stores continue to experience business. She encourages people to still purchase food from local restaurants if possible, through carryout services, to continue their support.
The cancelation of Merlefest also impacted Ashe County because the Chamber is a sponsor of MerleFest as well as the Walker Center Stage. Fortunately, they were able to roll their sponsorship over to next year.
According to Honeycutt, there are still plans for moving forward with Christmas in July and the Blue Ridge Brutal to happen as scheduled.
“Again, we have no idea what to expect so our best plan is just to go ahead if those are going to happen and pray that they can,” Honeycutt said.
One local business, Libby’s, located in Jefferson, is an example of the current climate. Libby’s plans to stay open.
Like many businesses, it has changed store hours, from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., to accommodate their employees and to have time for more extensive daily cleaning. But, they are committed to staying open.
Owner and operator Libby Cockerham said they canceled their fashion show scheduled for March 22 and have postponed two of the trunk shows they had planned.
According to Cockerham, they cleaned the store thoroughly and posted a video of the cleaning on Facebook.
“It’s so unsettling, I’ve never seen anything like this. If the local people don’t support the local businesses, they’ll be several of us to go under,” Cockerham said.
Cockerham and other store owners said they will continue to stay in contact with the community and customers through social media.
