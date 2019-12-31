WEST JEFFERSON – On Christmas Eve, Backstreet Subs hosted a special event from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. to provide a free meal and fellowship for those in need.
Mason Harris, Chrissy Harris, Nathan Elliott and Beth Elliott are the owners of the sub shop who came up with the idea of creating the event.
“The Lord has blessed up this year in a spiritual way and this is just our way of giving back,’’ Mason Harris said to explain why they all decided to put their plan into action.
Those working the event also fixed to go orders to be delivered to those unable to make the trip to the shop and made extensive efforts to ensure that whoever was in need of a meal received one.
The shop provided a welcoming atmosphere with a sign that read “Happy Holidays” hanging on the wall that was lit up, a stuffed Santa Claus with a plaid hat hanging next to it and a large red stocking with the word “Believe” in white stitching. Many tables and chairs were set up for people to have a seat and each table had its own small Christmas-themed centerpiece.
There were large pans of pre-made turkey and ham sandwiches, assorted bags of chips and various condiments and toppings, such as lettuce, tomatoes and onions. Canned food donated by the community was also available for those who attended the event to take with them.
The owners of Backstreet Subs were able to garner a large amount of community support as well, which helped make the event a success. People who wanted to contribute to the cause stopped by prior to the event to make monetary donations.
Local restaurants who helped sponsor the event or made donations included Bojangles, Hardees, Kentucky Fried Chicken, Little Caesars, Wendys, McDonalds and Whole Lotta Doughnuts.
Other local businesses, churches and organizations who contributed to the cause were Ingles, Dr. Pepper Bottling Company, J & D Trucking, Tabernacle Baptist Church, Obids Country Church, Mt Jefferson Baptist Church, Calvary United Methodist Church, Jefferson Rent All and LifeStore Bank.
Boars Head Provisions Co, Inc. and Sysco Corp. also provided generous donations which helped make the meal possible.
The Harris and Elliott families were pleased that the event had a good turn out and they enjoyed being able to reach out to members of the community who needed food or the company of others during the holidays.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.