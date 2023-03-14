ASHE COUNTY — This week marks the 30th anniversary of the Blizzard of ’93. The storm, considered by many meteorologists the “Storm of the Century,” was a massive storm front that dropped snow as far south as parts of Louisiana and Mississippi to as far north as Maine and Canada. The storm also brought heavy rains and hail to the Texas gulf coast as well as flooding rains and tornadoes to areas across Florida.
According to data collected by North Carolina State University, the storm had a barometric pressure around 970 millibars as it moved across the southeast, which is roughly the equivalent of a category two hurricane.
The storm formed in the Gulf of Mexico and began impacting Texas on March 11. The weather system then began its trek across the eastern part of the United States. Here in the High Country, the snow started falling around midday on March 12 and lasted through the end of the day on March 14.
Places such as Boone and Banner Elk reported around 30 inches of snow from the storm while reports from Blowing Rock estimated that three feet of snow had fallen. Most all areas in Ashe County had at least two feet of snow on the ground, particularly in areas around Jefferson and West Jefferson. Even areas in the eastern end of the county like Glendale Springs and Laurel Springs reported 24 inches of snow during the storm.
Record-setting snowfall amounts were recorded at numerous higher elevation locations. According to the National Weather Service, 36 inches of snow fell in a 24-hour period at Mount Mitchell, which still stands as the statewide record for most snow in a 24-hour period. Overall, Mount Mitchell reported 50 inches of snow from that storm, which is another statewide record that still stands today. Beech Mountain also reported a record 41 inches of snow during the storm.
The largest snowfall recorded in the southeast from the storm took place at Mount Leconte, located just across the border into Tennessee. Snow totals reached 60 inches at Mount Leconte, which rises to a peak of 6,593 feet.
Strong, hurricane-force winds plagued the High Country and much of the southeast. Gusts up to 100 MPH were reported in Boone with higher gusts at the highest elevations like Grandfather Mountain, Beech Mountain and Sugar Mountain. Thanks to those high winds, snow drifts were a major concern. Drifts as high as 14 feet were measured at Mount Mitchell. Wind gusts were recorded at 109 MPH as far south as Key West, Florida and as high as 144 MPH at Mount Washington, New Hampshire.
North Carolina Governor James B. Hunt declared disaster areas in 25 counties in western North Carolina and 15 counties in eastern North Carolina.
During the aftermath of the storm, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA)’s National Center for Environmental Information reported that the storm caused approximately $5.5 billion in damages across its storm path. That makes it the second-most costly winter storm from 1980 through 2022.
