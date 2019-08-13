WEST JEFFERSON — West Jefferson will have one of its major roads closed for two days for paving, Aug. 19 and 20.
According to Town Manager Brantley Price, Main Street will be milled Monday, Aug. 19, with the plans for it to happen between 7:30 a.m. and 8 p.m. Shatley Paving will then pave West Main Street, followed by East Main Street. All parking on the street will be blocked off for both days of work.
Price said Shatley expects to be done with paving and striping by Wednesday, Aug. 21. He added that the plans may have to be altered due to weather.
According to Town Clerk Rebecca Eldreth, the project will cost $75,248, which will come out of the town’s $120,250 budget for paving.
