JEFFERSON — The Ashe County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Laurel Springs resident on charges of having indecent liberties with children.
Ramon Basaldua-Palacios, 36, was arrested Aug. 2 and charged with two counts of indecent liberties with a child. According to the warrants for his arrest, Basaldua-Palacios allegedly committed “a lewd and lascivious act” upon a minor in 2014. He is alleged to have done the same thing May 25, to a different victim. The warrants claim the two victims were under the age of 16 at the time.
Basaldua-Palacios made his first appearance before a judge Friday, Aug. 9, and is set for a first appearance in District Court Thursday, Aug. 15. Jak Reeves was appointed as Basaldua-Palacios’ attorney.
Basaldua-Palacios is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $50,000 secured bond.
Ashe Post & Times will provide updates for this story as they develop.
