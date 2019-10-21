JEFFERSON — A West Jefferson man was arrested by the Ashe County Sheriff’s Office Thursday, Oct. 17 on nine charges related to illegal hunting and one drug possession charge.
Joey A. Testerman, 37, was charged with four counts of taking/possessing/transporting a deer unlawfully, not having a hunter’s license, not having a big game license, taking game during closed season, littering greater than 500 pounds, hunting from a state road and simple possession of a schedule II controlled substance.
According to Brandon Golding of the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission, an investigation began when a white-tailed deer carcass was found next to Water Tank Street in West Jefferson.
Golding said the investigation lead to Testerman, who lives minutes away. According to the warrants for his arrest, Testerman allegedly killed four white-tailed deer between Oct. 7 and 17. With the one discovered next to Water Tank Street, Testerman is accused of hunting it from the right of way of Chestnut Hill Road near Crumpler, a state road.
According to the NCWRC, hunting season for white-tailed deer with a gun does not open until Saturday, Nov. 23. Hunting for white-tailed deer requires a big game hunting license on top of the standard hunting license in North Carolina.
Testerman was released Oct. 17 under a $4,000 secured bond and a $800 secured bond. He was given a court date for Jan. 16, 2020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.