SUGAR MOUNTAIN — A 53-year-old man reportedly died at Sugar Mountain Resort on Friday, Jan. 31, after an incident that the resort owner says occurred when the man was sledding after hours.
According to Sugar Mountain Resort owner and village of Sugar Mountain Mayor Gunther Jochl, at 11:04 p.m. on Jan. 31, a man was sledding on a plastic disc.
The resort closed its slopes at 10 p.m., and sledding on Sugar Mountain is prohibited at all times, Jochl noted.
Jochl said the man was found unconscious next to a snow-making machine and that people who were close by called 911.
An officer at the village of Sugar Mountain Police Department referred questions to the chief, who was not immediately available.
This story is developing. Visit www.wataugademocrat.com for updates.
