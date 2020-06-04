ASHE COUNTY — Ashe County went through an unusually wet May, getting more than double the average rainfall since 200, according to the National Weather Service.
According to data provided by the NWS station in Jefferson, May saw 11.68 inches of rain, compared to 1.09 inches in May, 2019, and an average of 5.32 inches in May since 2000.
With more than 11 inches of rain, it is the wettest month in nearly one year, with June, 2019 having 12.22 inches of rainfall. It is the sixth-wettest month since the turn of the century, with the highest still being July, 2013's 17.19 inches.
The high point for the month was May 21, which saw 5 inches fall. The Jefferson station recorded precipitation numbers 13 days of the month, however did not have data for three days in May.
