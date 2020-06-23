LANSING — The Lansing Board of Aldermen is back up to five members after Teresa McCoy was sworn in by Mayor Mack Powers Wednesday, June 17, in Lansing Town Hall.
The was left with four aldermen for the meeting, following the announcement of Jack Brown’s resignation at the May 12 meeting, leaving only Cheyenne Blevins, Jim Blevins, Matt Cordell and Tom Richardson on the board.
After inquiring about the vacant seat, McCoy’s appointment was discussed and approved at the June 9 aldermen meeting, receiving votes of confidence from Maintenance Supervisor Larry Blevins and multiple aldermen.
“I had been thinking about it for a while and when the opportunity became available when Jack resigned,” McCoy said. She added that she had been asked about joining the board in the past, but decided now is the right time for her to try her hand at it.
McCoy said she has not made any decisions about whether or not she will run to keep the seat in 2021, waiting to see how it goes. In the meantime, McCoy said she has been very happy to see the town grow and prosper, looking forward to helping that progress continue with her role as an alderman.
McCoy’s first meeting is a special meeting Tuesday, June 23, where the board will vote to finalize and install the town’s budget for the next fiscal year.
