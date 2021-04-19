NORTH CAROLINA — Candidates for the 2022 elections are starting to announce their candidacy for office with less than a year before the first primaries.
Former North Carolina Gov. Pat McCrory (R) and Congresswoman Virginia Foxx (R — District 5) have both announced their intention to run for federal seats.
On April 13, Rep. Virginia Foxx — who has been in Congress since 2005 — announced she is running for re-election in North Carolina's Fifth Congressional District.
“In these difficult days of political turmoil, economic uncertainty and public health challenges — all of which pose real threats to our individual liberties and our American way of life — we need experienced leadership with a proven track-record of solving tough problems now more than ever,” Foxx said in a statement.
Foxx said that people across her district — which currently encompasses Alexander, Alleghany, Ashe, Burke, Caldwell, Catawba, Cleveland, Gaston, Rutherford, Watauga and Wilkes counties — want a representative “they know they can count on to get the job done effectively and who fights every day to implement the America First agenda our communities desperately need.”
“They want someone who stood with President (Donald) Trump to push back on the rising tide of socialism amongst liberals in Washington, and will seek to build on his historic legacy,” Foxx said. “They also want someone who recognizes the growing culmination of threats against traditional conservative beliefs we are seeing today and will work tirelessly to ensure those threats are defeated.”
According to FiveThirtyEight — which has kept track of how members of Congress have voted with Trump — Foxx voted with Trump 92 percent of the time while he was in office. According to GovTrack — an independent organization that tracks government legislation — Foxx has missed 76 of 11,142 roll call votes.
Some of the major votes in the last few weeks of Trump's term included voting against raising stimulus checks from $600 to $2,000, voting to override a veto of the National Defense Authorization Act and objecting to Pennsylvania’s electoral votes.
Foxx also voted against the latest COVID-19 relief bill.
“My track-record is very clear: I will never waiver in my support of my constituents and our Constitution and I will proudly advocate for the common-sense, conservative principles that have been the bedrock of our district for decades,” Foxx said. “I am as energized as I have ever been to stand up for my life-long neighbors in Western North Carolina, as well as the ideals we share of limited government and individual liberty. I will continue to promote these ideals, which are essential to our future flourishing as a nation.”
Foxx is facing two primary challengers in Bo Hines, a former NC State University football player and Wake Forest law school student, and Michael Ackerman, a former Charleston County, S.C., sheriff deputy and Appalachian State graduate.
Foxx said representing North Carolinians in Congress is “easily the greatest honor of my life” which is why she said she would continue to work “tirelessly to represent the 5th District in Congress and strive to give each one of my constituents a chance to achieve the American dream.”
“I am humbled to serve the people of North Carolina’s 5th Congressional District, and I am excited to run again in 2022 against anyone who may toss a hat in the ring,” Foxx said.
On the Senate side, former North Carolina Gov. Pat McCrory announced April 14 that he would run for the United State’s Senate seat that current Republican Richard Burr holds. Burr announced he would not run for reelection.
“I’m in,” McCrory said on his radio show that airs in the Charlotte area. “I’m going to run for the U.S. Senate because I’m simply the best for the job. Of all the candidates that are considering to run for the U.S. Senate — Republican and Democrat — I am the best for this job and if I wasn’t, I wouldn’t run.”
McCroy served as Charlotte mayor for 14 years and then as North Carolina’s governor from 2012-16 when he lost to current governor Roy Cooper by a little more than 10,200 votes, according to the state board of elections.
“I know this state better than anyone else,” McCrory said on his radio show. “I love this state. We need someone from outside Washington, D.C to help solve Washington problems. We need North Carolina solutions in Washington because we know how to solve problems here in North Carolina.”
McCrory’s time in officer is well-known for House Bill 2, which banned transgender people from using the bathroom they identified with. According to a Forbes estimate, the bill — which was signed into law on March 23, 2016 — cost the state $630 million in lost business.
McCrory also talked about the current 50-50 split in the Senate which favors Democrats since Vice President Kamala Harris can break a tie.
“The U.S. Senate is split right down the middle…that puts Vice President Kamala Harris in charge, giving Democrats everything, they want to radically change America for generations to come,” McCcroy said. “It’s time to join together and take back the Senate from Kamala Harris. So, I’m in.”
McCrory has jumped into a crowded Senate race. Currently at least one other Republicans are vying for the seat including former North Carolina Congressman Mark Walker (District 6).
On the Democratic side, former state senator Erica Smith (District 3) — who lost in the 2020 Democratic primary to Cal Cunningham — and state senator Jeff Jackson (District 37) are both vying for the seat.
McCrory said in his announcement that his goals as a senator are to prepare for the future and insure that the next generation has the same quality of life that people enjoy today. McCrory said that includes making sure the borders are protected, making sure there’s a strong defense of the military, that there are affordable taxes and lower taxes, and that there is a strong health care system that focuses on mental health and drug addiction.
“Because a senator does have a voice,” McCrory said. “I want to be the voice for North Carolina. The voice of reason. The voice of solutions. The voice of the future.”
McCrory’s campaign site can be found at www.patmccrory.com.
Correction: a previous web version of this story stated that Congressman Ted Budd (R) had announced his candidacy for U.S. Senate. Budd has not officially announced a bid for Senate, but McCrory has started to campaign against him.
