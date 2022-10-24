JEFFERSON — The North Carolina Association of County Directors of Social Services is pleased to announce that Tracie McMillan, Director of Ashe County Department of Social Services, has successfully completed the requirements of the Association’s Director Academy. The purpose of the Academy is to provide essential and continuous professional development opportunities as a membership benefit for Directors of Social Services in North Carolina. The Academy is a self-guided and self-paced program designed to enhance learning for Directors.
Participants of the program must complete minimum requirements in six modules: Human Resources Management, Budget and Fiscal Management, Leadership and Program Administration, Working with your Governing Board, Media Relations and Managing Social Media for your Agency and Legislative Advocacy. Once the minimum requirements are completed, the participant must present a Final Power Point Presentation to demonstrate what was learned to an official review committee of the Association. This final presentation was completed in June 2022.
Another benefit of the Director Academy, is the assignment of an experienced DSS Director as a mentor to the participant to provide individual guidance as needed. Kristy Preston, retired Director of Surry County Department of Social Services served as McMillan’s mentor.
“I am so proud of Tracie for completing the work of the NCACDSS Directors Academy. On most days, being a DSS Director is more than a full-time job and her dedication to the program and willingness to go above and beyond by completing the program is a testament to her dedication to our profession. Tracie is a gifted leader and Ashe County is fortunate to have her at the helm for DSS,” Preston said.
The North Carolina Association of County Directors of Social Services (NCACDSS) is a non-profit association representing the social service directors across North Carolina’s counties. The association’s mission is to inform, educate, and empower its members in order to strengthen agencies, programs and the delivery of social services to families and individuals.
