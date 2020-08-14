On Aug. 7, Todd McNeill, Ashe County commissioner was elected to serve as a District Director for the North Carolina Association of County Commissioners to represent District 14, which includes Alleghany, Ashe, Avery, Mitchell, Watauga, Wilkes and Yancey counties.
The NCACC organizes the state’s 100 counties into 18 multi-county districts, each of which are led by a District Director, who serves on the NCACC Board of Directors for a two-year term. District directors are chosen by commissioners from their respective district during a caucus at NCACC’s Annual Conference, which is being held virtually this year.
“I am truly honored to have been selected by my colleagues to represent our district," McNeill said in a statement. "The High Country region is very unique with challenges and needs unlike those is many other parts of the state. I am excited to be an advocate for our corner of North Carolina on the state-wide NCACC Board of Directors."
NCACC District Directors serve as a key conduit for information sharing between the Board of Directors and their district, communicating local issues that need attention. They also represent the Association locally, helping to establish relationships with local stakeholders, such as municipalities, regional planning organizations, civic groups, schools, community service organizations, colleges and universities, faith-based groups and others.
District Directors also serve as mentors to newly-elected commissioners from their districts.
The newly elected District Directors will assume their role this fall, when they are officially sworn in along with other members of NCACC’s Board of Directors.
The NCACC is the official voice of all 100 counties on issues considered by the General Assembly, Congress and federal and state agencies. The Association provides expertise to counties in the areas of advocacy, research, risk management and education and leadership training.
