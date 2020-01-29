The seventh and eighth grade basketball teams from Ashe County Middle School, as well as the cheerleaders were invited to come to the Ashe County High School vs. Starmount High School game on Jan. 24. During halftime of the Varsity girls game, their names were announced and they walked onto the court to be recognized.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.