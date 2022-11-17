WARRENSVILLE - Blue Ridge Elementary will begin the spring semester of the 2022-2023 school year under new leadership. Mitchell Reedy will step into the role as principal of the school upon the retirement of current principal, Joallen Lowder, effective Jan. 1, 2023.
“We would like to thank Mrs. Lowder for her many years of dedicated service to Ashe County Schools,” shared Superintendent of Schools Dr. Eisa Cox.
Reedy has 13 years of experience in education as both a teacher and administrator. He taught math classes at Ashe County High School as well as Alleghany High School and Sparta Elementary School. His journey in administration began in 2020 when he became the assistant principal at BRES.
“Mr. Reedy has been an outstanding assistant principal and mathematics teacher for Ashe County Schools,” said Superintendent of Schools Dr. Eisa Cox. “He knows and cares about the children and staff at Blue Ridge Elementary School and exemplifies the qualities of a Leader In Me Lighthouse school principal. I am confident that through Mr. Reedy’s leadership, Blue Ridge Elementary School will continue to excel.”
Reedy shared his excitement as he prepares to take on this new role.
“I am excited to step into this position to continue to see the children of Ashe County grow. I want to make sure that all our students at Blue Ridge become the outstanding leaders that they can be.”
(0) comments
