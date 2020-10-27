JEFFERSON — Ashe County voter turnout has been high, with the 2020 election less than a week away.
According to the N.C. State Board of Elections, 7,777 votes had been cast in Ashe County as of 5 a.m. Oct. 27. Of those, 1,687 were mail-in ballots. In total, 40.06 percent of registered voters have already filled out their ballots.
In comparison, 13,637 votes were cast in Ashe in the entirety of the 2016 election, working out to 71.62 percent of registered voters.
Statewide, more than 3.4 million North Carolinians have voted so far, 46.57 percent of registered voters. More than 800,000 votes were cast by mail. in the 2016 election, more than 4.7 million votes were cast, 68.98 percent of registered voters at the time, according to the NCSBE.
As of Oct. 27, there has been 12 days on one-stop voting, along with mail-in ballots. Statewide, more than 544,000 votes had been cast in N.C. prior to one-stop voting’s start on Oct. 15. This is compared to roughly 55,000 votes with the same parameters from 2016.
So far, the lowest turnout of any single day in N.C. has been Sunday, Oct. 25, where about 65,000 votes were cast, compared to the highest turnout on Oct. 15, the first day of one-stop voting, with about 374,000 votes, according to the NCSBE.
One-stop voting in Ashe County is being held at the Ashe County Agriculture Building, located at 134 Government Circle in Jefferson. One-stop voting will end Saturday, Oct. 31.
Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, voters will enter through the back of the building. According to Elections Director John Shepherd, every voter will be asked to wear a mask, but the board cannot stop someone from voting if they are not. Social distancing will be enforced and each booth will be cleaned in between each voter.
On Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 3, polls will be open from 6:30 a.m. until 7:30 p.m.
Some residents of Ashe County’s 17 voting precincts could have a different Election Day polling site than in years past. That’s because county elections office have sought out larger venues for polling sites to provide more space for physical distancing amid COVID-19 concerns.
For more information about voting in Ashe County, contact the Ashe County Board of Elections office at (336) 846-5570 or by email at ashe.boe@gmail.com.
The elections office is located inside Ashe County Courthouse at 150 Government Circle Suite 2100 in Jefferson. Its website is www.ashecountygov.com/departments/board-of-elections.
