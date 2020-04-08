ASHE COUNTY — More than 800 locations in Ashe County briefly lost power around 7 p.m. Thursday, April 8 as the county was under a severe thunderstorm watch.
According to Blue Ridge Energy's outage map, all but 14 customers had power returned by 8 p.m. Most of the outages were between Lansing and Crumpler.
"A lightning storm with high winds coming through Ashe County Wednesday evening brought down trees outside of rights-of-way and damaged power lines. Line technicians responded to restore power to 821 members who lost power from 6:50 p.m. to 7:43 p.m," BRE Director of Public Relations Renee Whitener said. "The primary areas affected were in the areas of Shelter Bay Church Road, Shatley Springs Road, Old Highway 16 and Deep Ford Road. As of 8:30 p.m., line technicians were continuing to repair damage from lingering storms that were still affecting 14 members in the areas of Creston, Dr. Robinson Road and Ballou Road, where a tree had fallen on power lines."
Whitener added that if members have an outage, they can report it to the cooperative by calling 1-800-448-2383 or over Blue Ridge Energy’s mobile app.
The outages came shortly after a sever thunderstorm watch was issued by the National Weather Service, in effect for one hour. Ashe was put under the watch alongside several other counties in North Carolina and Virginia.
