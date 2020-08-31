JEFFERSON — For the 11th time, the murder case against Jessie R. Hubbard made its way to an Ashe County courtroom Monday, Aug. 31, in Ashe County Superior Court.
Hubbard and his attorney, Jak Reeves, were not present when the case came up. Instead, Assistant District Attorney Lee Bollinger asked for a continuance to Sept. 28, added that the hope is a plea deal is reached before the date.
Hubbard, 61, of Crumpler, is charged with the Aug. 19, 2018, murder of Diane Goss and four counts of possession of a firearm by a felon.
At his court date on Feb. 10, Hubbard was deemed capable to stand trial by Judge Eric Morgan. That came nearly eight months after he was initially deemed incapable to stand trial by doctors from Central Regional Hospital, a state-run psychiatric hospital in Butner.
Less than a month after it was revealed he was deemed incapable, it was revealed Sept. 23, 2019, that Hubbard had been taken from the Ashe County Detention Center to Raleigh for safekeeping, which is done to prisoners as a way to keep either them or those around them from harm, authorities said. Ashe County Sheriff B. Phil Howell said at the time the transport was related to the medications Hubbard was taking.
According to the medical examiner’s report, written by Ashe County medical examiner Stephen Adams and released in March, 2019, Goss died due to blunt force trauma to the back of her head. Adams listed the butt stock of a shotgun found on the scene as the murder weapon.
The murder took place in Hubbard’s apartment on Nathans Creek School Road in Crumpler. According to then-Ashe County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy J.E. “Bucky” Absher, Hubbard was the one who called 911, regarding a break-in at his apartment.
The shotgun at the scene has been identified through a warrant for one of Hubbard’s possession of a firearm by a felon charges.
No activity in the case was made at the legal level until Hubbard was indicted by a grand jury and the case was moved to the superior court level in November 2018.
Ashe Post & Times will continue to provide updates for this story as they are made available.
