BOONE — A shooting in the middle of downtown Boone on Saturday, July 3, left one person injured and another facing three felony charges.
According to Boone Police, law enforcement responded to shots being fired on King Street at 10:04 a.m. Dispatchers received 911 calls indicating that a male driving a white Toyota pickup was traveling west and “randomly firing from the vehicle,” according to a statement from Boone Police.
The Appalachian State University Police Department tweeted at 10:57 a.m. to confirm that one person was in custody and that there was no threat to the App State campus.
The suspect, later identified as Joseph James Navarette, 24, of 240 Locklear St., Mount Airy, was taken into custody near Boone Fire Station No. 1 after he surrendered peacefully.
“We discovered that the suspect had allegedly fired a gun at another vehicle in the area of Mast General Store,” Boone Police Chief Andy Le Beau said. “There was a vehicle here on the scene, that’s being processed, that apparently had its window shot out with a gun.”
According to Sgt. Geoff Hayes, two pistols were recovered when Navarette was taken into custody.
A statement from Boone Police later confirmed that a second vehicle was also struck.
Navarette was arrested and charged with two counts of shooting into an occupied vehicle and one count of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury. All three are felony charges.
Le Beau confirmed that one person was injured and taken to Watauga Medical Center due to an injury appearing to be caused by a gunshot. He added the victim was in the vehicle located at Mast General Store, and understood they had later been released from the hospital.
“We don’t know any motive behind why (Navarette) did what he did,” Le Beau said. “At this time, we’re not aware of any connection between the potential victims … We still have a lot of unanswered questions.”
While the response and initial investigation was underway, King Street was shut down for roughly four hours, according to Hayes.
Working with the BPD on the case has been the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation, the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office, the App State Police Department, the Boone Fire Department and Watauga Emergency Management, according to Le Beau.
Hayes said the investigation is still ongoing.
Navarette was issued a $1 million secured bond and an Aug. 13 court date.
