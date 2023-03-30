MEAT CAMP — Multiple departments participated in a joint firefighter down training in the Meat Camp fire district.
Meat Camp Volunteer Fire Department, Todd Volunteer Fire Department and Watauga County Rescue Squad worked together on Monday, March 20, to train on best practices if a firefighter goes into cardiac arrest inside a burning building.
“This is firefighter down CPR training, and it is for firefighters on the scene that go into sudden cardiac arrest,” said paramedic and WCRS training officer Gary Harmon. “We understand the cardiac arrest part. What we try to focus on is how do we get them out of their turnout gear. That is actually the main focus of what we’re doing here, and it’s very important because we do standbys for structure fires.”
During the training, firefighters went into a smoke-filled house to rescue a downed firefighter and drag them out to safety. Once the downed firefighter is at a safe location, the crew works to get the turnout gear off while doing CPR.
“One of the amazing things is that we’re actually doing CPR while they’re in the turnout gear so there is no delay,” Harmon said. “The second they are safe from the building, we begin chest compressions through the turnout gear and everything.”
Harmon said it takes a coordinated effort and takes at least four firefighters. The first firefighter is committed to the head area as the downed firefighter is lying between their legs to account for the SCBA tank they have on their back. That firefighter works to get the helmet and mask off.
Another firefighter works to take off the turnout gear while another one does CPR compressions.
“When we get to a certain point, we literally grab the firefighter by his legs and pull him out of his turnout gear,” Harmon said.
The process takes 10 steps to get the downed firefighter out of their turnout gear and onto a stretcher while continuing to do CPR.
One of the reasons the departments train on this type of scenario is because putting turnout gear and taking it off is one thing; taking it off another person who is unconscious is another.
“It’s not something that we do every day,” Harmon said. “We’re used to consciously putting this gear on and consciously taking it off, but when someone’s down, not breathing and in cardiac arrest, then time is essential.”
After firefighters had some practice with the scenario, Watauga County Rescue Squad members got involved. Once the firefighter was out of the turnout gear, WCRS members pulled the firefighter onto a backboard and practicing getting a LUCAS CPR device on the firefighter.
“I think it’s very important because this is not a one person operation or one agency operation,” Harmon said. “If we’re going to be there as a standby agency, then we have to have the understanding of 'what do we need to do to get them to our comfort zone?' If it’s just a simple cardiac arrest, we know what to do, but getting them extricated from that gear is a little tricky sometimes. You fight like you train. If we’re not trained in doing this, then the consequences can be bad.”
Meat Camp training officer Leslie Marsh enjoys being able to do these joint training scenarios as he knows how important they are for volunteer departments.
“The mutual aid train that we try to do quarterly with our neighboring departments is critical to the volunteer fire service in Watauga County. We have to depend on our neighbors in the volunteer fire service because you really never know how many people are going to show up during the day,” Marsh said. “This type of training gives them the opportunity to interact not only with our personnel but with our equipment, learn new skills and each of us learn to trust each other and depend upon each other.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.