WEST JEFFERSON — Nine people were transported to area hospitals on Saturday night after a deck at a house on Little Tree Road in West Jefferson collapsed.
An emergency call was made to Ashe County 911 Dispatch at approximately 8 p.m. Saturday night. The caller reported that a deck had collapsed and involved at least four adult females, one adult male and a 16-week-old infant.
Emergency personnel responded to 580 Little Tree Road in West Jefferson where a total of nine individuals were transported for medical attention. There were no fatalities reported at the scene.
According to Ashe Medics, two patients were airlifted by Highlands Emergency Air Rescue & Transport. Rescue helicopters landed at Bald Mountain Church and at the Fleetwood Volunteer Fire and Rescue Department.
Responding units were Ashe Medics, Ashe County Rescue Squad (ambulance and rescue), Warrensville Volunteer Fire and Rescue Department (ambulance), Laurel Springs Volunteer Fire Department (ambulance), West Jefferson Volunteer Fire Department (landing zone assistance for landing zone at Bald Mountain Church), Fleetwood Volunteer Fire and Rescue Department (landing zone assistance for landing zone at Fleetwood VFRD station) and the Ashe County Sheriff's Office.
Emergency personnel from Wilkes County and Watauga County were also on alert to offer assistance if needed.
The cause of the deck collapse is unknown at this time.
