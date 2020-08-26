ASHE COUNTY — Residents of Ashe County, along with hundreds of others around the globe, have been receiving mysterious packages containing seeds through the mail. According to Ashe County Cooperative Extension Director Travis Birdsell, the seeds should not be taken lightly.
“The federal government is 99 percent sure that this is a brushing scheme for online review ratings,” Birdsell said. A brushing scheme is when e-commerce sellers will use a fake account to buy a product for the purpose of leaving a good review of it. “They believe they have gotten folks’ addresses from one of two ways, either buying something online previously or by just doing a simple internet search. What they do know is that the packages all have ‘China Post’ on the packaging, up in the corner it will have Chinese writing.”
In a press conference on July 28, China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Wang Wenbin said the state-owned China Post has been in contact with the United States Postal Service, claiming the packages they have seen had forged address labels, noting the difference in layout.
Birdsell said that for now, the concern lies not with what the seeds could do to people, but local agriculture.
“I’ll start with the caveat that for the time being we are not concerned about personal safety, because there’s nothing in the packages that could cause an individual harm,” Birdsell said. “The main concerns are the trifecta of invasive species; maybe the seeds themselves are an invasive weed or plant, they may be carrying eggs or larva of an invasive insect or an invasive disease.”
He added that due to the concerns over invasive organisms, there has been a channel set up to try and collect them locally, where the seeds then go to the North Carolina Department of Agriculture who sends them to the USDA.
Birdsell said examples of a potential threats include the plant Giant Hogweed (Heracleum mantegazzianum), which can cause severe and potentially fatal allergic reactions, the hemlock woolly adelgid, which could be extremely dangerous to local hemlock or spruce trees, or the Chestnut Blight fungus which wiped out most of the chestnut tree population in North America in just 36 years.
“An immediate insect that is an invasive species that we are super concerned with is the spotted lanternfly, it’s up in Pennsylvania and they’ve found some in Virginia and it is the insect of concern right now,” Birdsell said, noting the pest’s origins in eastern Asia. If the bug made its way to Ashe County and got into the area’s tree farms, Bridsell said a quarantine could be put on the trees by the rest of the country to stop the pest’s spread.
Normally, seeds being sent into the United States from foreign countries go through a strict vetting process to make sure there is no potential for an invasive species or harmful disease.
Birdsell said that residents in Ashe have received between 10-20 of the mysterious packages, adding that if someone receives one they should not open it and take it to the Ashe County Sheriff’s Office immediately.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.