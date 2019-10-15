WEST JEFFERSON — Ashe County was visited by North Carolina Democratic Party Chairman Wayne Goodwin Friday, Oct. 11, as part of the third leg of the party’s 2019 Rural N.C. Listening Tour. Goodwin spoke to Ashe locals and party leaders at the Ashe County Public Library.
The tours are part of the Democratic Party’s attempts to gain voters in any way they can, while also finding out what issues the people want to be addressed, Goodwin said.
“I’m from a rural community where whether or not you have three people or 30, it’s always helpful to hear what’s on folks’ minds,” Goodwin said.
Goodwin said the event went well, saying it was important to listen to what the people think is the biggest issue they face, rather than deciding it for them.
“Folks are concerned about the cost of healthcare and access to healthcare in rural communities,” Goodwin said. “They’re concerned about having good paying jobs and also that our public schools have the funding they need. Education, good paying jobs and access to healthcare all strengthen rural North Carolina.”
The Democratic Party Chairman in a Republican-controlled state, Goodwin said the plan for 2020 is the same as it was for 2018. Last year saw the Democrats break the Republican super-majority in the state legislature following the 2016 election of Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper.
“That’s to recruit candidates that represent their communities of every district, to have a strong platform that works for all of North Carolina and address the issues that families and small businesses have on their minds,” Goodwin said.
Goodwin added that part of this strategy is to fight for every vote, and that requires presenting choices to every voter. The party accomplished this by having a candidate in every legislative district in 2018, which Goodwin says is the first time that has happened in North Carolina.
“I believe that given the contrast between what Republicans have done in national and statewide offices versus what Democrats fight for on a national, state and local level, voters need to know the differences,” Goodwin said. He added his belief that Republicans take the rural vote for granted, so the listening tours are a way for Democrats to try and take them away.
One of those candidates was now-Rep. Ray Russell (D-Boone), who Goodwin praised for the handling of his first term in the state legislature.
“Ray has been a tremendous addition to the State House,” Goodwin said. “I’m very pleased to see he has not been what some folks expect to see from a freshman legislator. He hasn’t been invisible, he’s been active and vocal. He’s been a leader on key issues for the High Country and Western North Carolina.”
Goodwin also said it was “imperative” that party leaders on both sides find more compromise when it comes to the state’s budget. He said meaningful compromise used to be common in politics, but that was not the case any more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.