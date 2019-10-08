ASHE COUNTY — In an effort to prevent the spread of wildfires, the N.C. Forest Service has released tips to raise awareness for fire safety as the 2019 fall wildfire season approaches.
In 2016, a number of wildfires engulfed the High Country region as dry and windy conditions offered the perfect opportunity for blazes to grow. This year, conditions are not looking promising, according to Ashe County Ranger Anthony Farmer.
“A lot of the fire dangers we’re seeing now compared to 2016 are a lot worse,” Farmer said.
A number of factors go into determining the potential for wildfires, Farmer added, including drought, wind, ignition components, spread components, energy release components and moisture content in small brush, such as twigs, leaves and pine needles.
“You have to have different things to come together to have a large fire,” Farmer said. “Most of the time, we deal with (dryness) or we deal with wind.”
Farmer said that before 2016, the timespan between bad fire seasons averaged around 4 or 5 years apart. This year’s combination of drought and wind is not something that the Forest Service deals with on a yearly basis, Farmer added. With this year’s conditions, that timespan has been shortened to three years.
In addition to drought and wind, Farmer said that the Forest Service also looks into energy release components. ERCs are used to calculate the potential energy/temperature a fire can produce. This year, Farmer said those numbers are already ahead of November 2016, meaning that this year’s conditions are a month ahead of 2016.
With these conditions and the addition of falling leaves, Farmer urged the public to refrain from burning until the region receives more rain.
“If they are going to burn, they need to stay with the fire until it’s completely out,” Farmer said.
The tips provided by the N.C. Forest Service include the following:
Clean out gutters
- Remove leaves and other flammable debris at least five feet around your home’s perimeter, under decks and off of roofs.
- Remove flammable patio furniture and decorations.
- Trim grass to a length shorter than four inches.
- Remove firewood piles, fuel and easily movable propane tanks at least 30 feet away from your home.
- Thin understory trees/shrubs and prune up larger trees to a 30-feet perimeter around your home.
For more information about the N.C. fall wildfire season, visit www.ncforestservice.gov/fire_control/sit_report.htm.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.