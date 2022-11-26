RALEIGH - The North Carolina Parks and Recreation Authority, which oversees the Parks and Recreation Trust Fund (PARTF), recently approved $17.4 million to fund nine capital improvement projects and six land acquisitions for North Carolina state parks, according to the N.C. Division of Parks and Recreation. The Authority approved the investments at its meeting held Nov. 4 at the state arboretum in Asheville.
“These land acquisition and park improvement projects will both expand our state parks system and repair and restore facilities and trails for the benefit of the people of North Carolina as well as visitors to our state,” said N.C. Department of Natural and Cultural Resources Secretary D. Reid Wilson. “We are grateful to the General Assembly and Governor Cooper for providing significantly increased investments in the Parks and Recreation Trust Fund over the last two years.”
Capital improvement projects funded include historic building renovations at Carvers Creek and Hanging Rock state parks, campground renovations at Pettigrew State Park, upgraded sewer systems at Chimney Rock State Park, and development of a trailhead and trail construction along the Northern Peaks State Trail at Elk Knob State Park. Funding approved for park planning projects will fund management plans for state parks and the State Comprehensive Outdoor Recreation Plan. Funding was also approved for repairs and renovations to state park facilities systemwide.
A total of $2.1 million was approved by the Authority for land acquisition at five state parks. These include 215 acres that will connect two tracts of land at Mount Mitchell State Park, and 58 acres to connect Elk Knob State Park to Peak Mountain.
Several of the approved projects will supplement Connect N.C. Bond projects. These include projects at Carvers Creek, Grandfather Mountain, Pettigrew and Hanging Rock state parks.
The full list of approved funding for Fiscal Year 2022-2023:
Land Acquisition Projects
Elk Knob State Park, Watauga County - 58 acres, multiple tracts for trail connectivity to Peak Mountain. Funding: $858,500.
Eno River State Park, Durham and Orange County - 15 acres, park buffer and expansion of high-quality natural communities. Funding: $355,000.
Hanging Rock State Park, Stokes County - 4 acres, inholding near Hooker Farm Road. Funding: $350,000.
Mount Mitchell State Park, Yancey County - 215 acres, tract connecting two sections of Mount Mitchell State Park. Funding: $250,000.
Pisgah View State Park, Buncombe County - 1.7 acres, inholding including a house; lands protect water quality at stream frontage. Funding: $300,000.
Capital Projects
Carvers Creek State Park, Cumberland County - Renovation of Rockefeller house, parking addition, restrooms and trails. Funding: $1,582,060.
Grandfather Mountain State Park, Avery, Caldwell, Watauga counties - New maintenance area. Funding: $693,488.
Hanging Rock State Park, Stokes County - Renovation of hotel, roads, parking, demolition, utility services and EV chargers. Funding: $2,900,000.
Pettigrew State Park, Tyrell County - Renovation of existing campground and renovation of contact station. Funding: $1,949,619.
Chimney Rock State Park, Rutherford County - Renovation of sewer system at the top of the mountain and connecting to city sewer system. Funding: $249,005.
Elk Knob State Park, Watauga County - Development of trailhead and construction of trail along Northern Peaks Trail. Funding: $3,400,000.
Statewide - Development of planning documents including Statewide Comprehensive Outdoor Recreation Plan, small area plans at parks and Pisgah View master plan. Funding: $400,000.
Statewide - Trail maintenance throughout the park system and cost share for recreational trail program projects. Funding: $1,100,000.
Statewide - Major maintenance. Funding: $3,250,000.
About North Carolina State Parks
North Carolina State Parks manages more than 258,000 acres of iconic landscape within North Carolina’s state parks, state recreation areas and state natural areas. It administers the N.C Parks and Recreation Trust Fund, including its local grants program, as well as a state trails program, North Carolina Natural and Scenic Rivers and more, all with a mission dedicated to conservation, recreation and education. The state parks system welcomes more than 22 million visitors annually.
