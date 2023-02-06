JEFFERSON — Five people were arrested and more than three pounds of methamphetamine was recovered after a months long investigation by multiple High Country agencies led by the Ashe County Sheriff's Office and the N.C. State Bureau of Investigations.
The following people were arrested charged in connection with the investigation, according to the Ashe County Sheriff's Office.
Mark L. Hoke, 51, of Todd, is currently being held in the Ashe County Detention Center under a $1,250,000 secured bond. Hoke’s charges include:
One felony count of Conspiracy to Traffic Methamphetamine
Twelve felony counts of Trafficking Methamphetamine
Tylar C. Watson, 30, of Deep Gap, is currently being held in the Ashe County Detention Center under a $540,000 secured bond. Watson’s charges include:
Two felony counts of Conspiracy to Traffic Methamphetamine
Two felony counts of PWIMSD Methamphetamine
One felony count of Sell Methamphetamine
One felony count of Deliver Methamphetamine
One felony count of Possess Methamphetamine
One count Assault on Government Official/Employee
Melissa K. Dula, 62, of Fleetwood, is currently being held in the Ashe County Detention Center under a $500,000 secured bond. Dula’s charges include:
One felony count of Conspiracy Traffic Methamphetamine
Two felony counts of Trafficking by Possession of Methamphetamine
One felony count of Trafficking by Transport of Methamphetamine
Brandie Trivette, 37, of West Jefferson, is currently being held in the Ashe County Detention under a $400,000 secured bond. Trivette’s charges include:
One felony count Conspiracy to Traffic Methamphetamine
Three felony counts Trafficking Methamphetamine
Teresa D. Burgett, 64, of Fleetwood, is currently being held in the Ashe County Detention Center under a $350,000 secured bond. Burgett’s charges include:
One felony count of Trafficking by Transport of Methamphetamine
One felony count of Conspiracy to Traffic Methamphetamine
This investigation was conducted by the Ashe County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division and N.C. State Bureau of Investigations with assistance from Alleghany County Sheriff’s Office, Watauga County Sheriff’s Office, Boone Police Department, Wilkesboro Police Department, Mooresville Police Department and Yadkinville Police Department.
