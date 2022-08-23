WEST JEFFERSON — Longtime journalist Nathan Ham was promoted to editor of the Ashe Post & Times on Friday, Aug. 19. Ham returned to the newspaper in February 2022.
Ham is a 2005 graduate of Ashe County High School and attended Appalachian State University where he graduated in 2009 with a Bachelor of Science in Communication with a concentration in Electronic Media/Broadcasting.
Ham got his start in local media when he worked at 580 WKSK from 2005 until 2009 while attending App State. His first step into print journalism came in September 2009 when he accepted a position as the sports editor at the Jefferson Post.
“We were excited to get Nathan back with us earlier this year and now we look forward to seeing his leadership take the Ashe Post & Times into the future,” said Gene Fowler, publisher of Mountain Times Publications.
General Manager Teresa Roark-Laws has worked with Ham for more than a decade and is happy that there will be a local face leading the newspaper.
“I’m super excited for Nathan officially becoming editor of the Ashe Post & Times. Nathan and I have worked together for 10 years and I value his work ethic and commitment to the community of Ashe County. When Nathan came on board he completed our team. The Ashe Post & Times is proud to serve our community and having our own local editor is awesome,” she said.
Being able to come back to Ashe County and work at his hometown newspaper was a big draw.
“Getting the chance to work with familiar faces and be a voice for the community that I grew up in is something that really means a lot to me,” Ham said. “Now that I am getting a chance to lead the editorial staff at the Ashe Post & Times, it’s something I will embrace and I am really looking forward to the future.”
