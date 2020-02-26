Nominations are being sought for a $750 scholarship offered by the North Carolina Cooperative Extension Administrative Professionals Association through March 12.
The scholarship is available to North Carolina residents pursuing a college degree (associate’s and/or bachelor’s degrees) in business or a business-related field of study.
The scholarship is awarded annually to honor the work and dedication of Edith Herter and Frances O’Neal, co-leaders in forming the NCCEAPA in 1973.
Qualified applicants interested in applying for this scholarship can obtain an application packet from the financial aid office at their local community college or high school counselor.
Additional information can be obtained by contacting the North Carolina Cooperative Extension, Ashe County Center at (336) 846-5850 or by visiting the Cooperative Extension Office in the Agriculture Service Center at 134 Government Circle, Suite 202, Jefferson, NC 28640.
