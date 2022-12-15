featured NC Cooperative Extension reminds you to recycle your Christmas trees Staff report Dec 15, 2022 Dec 15, 2022 Updated 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save JEFFERSON - North Carolina Cooperative Extension, Ashe County Center, Ashe County Parks and Recreation and the County of Ashe will once again be providing a location for home Christmas tree disposal.Christmas trees will be accepted Dec. 26, 2022 through Jan. 15, 2023 in the parking lot across from the Ashe Park entrance. Signs will be posted on the lot.- Wreaths, roping, and baled trees will not be accepted.- Please remove all ornaments and wires before taking your tree to the site.- This is for residential use only (no bulk trees)- No artificial treesIf you have questions please contact the NC Cooperative Extension, Ashe County Center at (336) 846-5850. Trending Recipe Videos Copyright © 2020 by Mountain Times Publications. Digital or printed dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action. Recommended for you Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Extension Christmas Tree Ashe County Center Botany Trees North Carolina Ornament Ashe Park × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Ashe Post and Times Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Alerts We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as they happen! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Trending Now Ashe County arrest reports Ashe County Schools receives $10,000 for Badger Family Scholarship Varsity boys devastated by North Surry Greyhounds Lansing Fire Department gives presents to area children Jefferson woman dies in car accident in Wilkesboro Latest e-Edition Ashe Post and Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
