WARRENSVILLE - The North Carolina Department of Transportation project to bring road improvements to NC Highway 88 between Smethport and the NC Highway 194 intersection in Warrensville is expected to begin later this year.
“The NC 88 project is still in the State Transportation Improvement Program (STIP) and is currently programmed to begin with right of way acquisition later this year in 2023 with construction scheduled to begin in fiscal year 2025,” said Michael L. Poe, NCDOT Division 11 Engineer.
According to the NCDOT timeline estimates for the project, environmental studies will be completed in March, right of way acquisition will begin in June and construction will begin in June of 2025. The cost estimates included $12.8 million for right of way acquisition, $4.6 million for utility relocation and $32.7 million for overall construction costs. That makes the total project cost estimate approximately $50.1 million. Dates and cost estimates are subject to change.
The two biggest road changes will be the construction of a roundabout at the intersection of NC 88 and NC 194 in Smethport and the construction of a roundabout at the intersection of NC 88, NC 194 and Northwest School Road in Warrensville. The roundabouts would be constructed as single-lane roads but would include a truck lane for large trucks and school buses.
The project also includes the replacement of two bridges that cross over Buffalo Creek. The first bridge replacement will be near the intersection of Buffalo Road and NC 88 and the second bridge replacement will be near the intersection of Stanley Road and NC 88.
Other portions of the project include improvements to Claybank Road and Smethport Drive, realigning the Buffalo Road and Elliott Road intersections with NC 88, road realignments to remove some of the sharper curves between Buffalo Road and Warrensville and extending Stanley Road to the realigned portion of NC 88.
