RALEIGH — Due to the national health emergency caused by the outbreak of COVID-19, commonly known as the coronavirus, the North Carolina Republican Party has rescheduled its annual State Republican Convention to June 4-7 in Greenville.
Since early last week, NCGOP Chairman Michael Whatley and NCGOP Staff have been in communications with the Greenville Convention Center, host hotels in Greenville and other vendors about the conditions of the COVID-19 Virus Outbreak in North Carolina and the potential need to move the convention back from our original May 14-17 schedule.
NCGOP Chairman Michael Whatley issued the following statement: “Taking into account the safety of our attendees, and in light of the numerous State, Local, and Federal regulations implemented in response to the COVID-19 outbreak, the NCGOP, our hosts and our vendors have made the mutual decision to move the Convention date back. We are grateful for the support from our hosts and vendors and pleased to announce that all hotel reservations and ticket purchases made to date will be honored by both the hotels and the NCGOP. We look forward to welcoming Republicans from all across North Carolina to Greenville and having our most successful Convention ever.”
