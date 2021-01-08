JEFFERSON — On Friday, Jan. 8, at approximately 8:30 a.m., the NC State Highway Patrol responded to a fatal collision in Ashe County on NC 16 near Shatley Road.
A 2001 Ford Ranger was traveling north on NC 16, ran off the road to the left, traveled down an embankment, and overturned, according to a NC Highway Patrol release.
The driver, David Oscar Osbourne, 74, of Mouth of Wilson, Va., succumbed to his injuries at the scene. There were no passengers. Osbourne was not restrained by a seatbelt.
The initial investigation does not indicate impairment to be a contributing factor and it was snowing at the time of the crash.
