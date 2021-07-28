On U.S. 321 headed out of Boone, drivers will notice a yellow, diamond shaped road sign declaring “Falling Rocks.” But not on this sign: How often are falling rocks at this location a danger and when might those rocks move?
Many scientists in North Carolina are at work right now isolating the risk of landslides in not only this location but across the state. The Landslide Mapping Program is a collaboration among the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality and the North Carolina Geological Survey as well as the University of North Carolina-Asheville’s National Environmental Modeling and Analysis Center to “support the data delivery and visualization of accurate, useful and current landslide hazard data through a variety of web products,” according to the NCDEQ website.
“We have a team that complements each other,” said Dr. David Korte. Korte is a geologist on the landslide mapping team who specializes in engineering geology and geologic hazards with a background in slope stability, blasting and dams. He said that other members of his team have a range of specialties, including remote mapping, remote sensing and structural geology.
“Each one knows a lot about certain things and it’s like a salad. If you’re going to make a salad you’re going to need the lettuce, the tomato, the onions, and all that stuff. We’re a good mix,” said Korte.
The landslide mapping team, according to a group response to interview questions shared by NCDEQ’s Division of Energy, Mineral and Land Resources Public Information Officer John Kastrinsky, is a group of geologists that “works to inspect, record and model geologic hazards that are concentrated in the western part of state.” The group said that they have been working on the issue of landslide mapping as a section of their department for 8 years.
These 8 years were not continuous. According to Korte, this is not the first landslide mapping team. Korte said the project began in 2005 and was defunded in 2011. The project, according to Korte, was funded again and restarted in 2018. Korte was not a member of the original team, however, he is a part of the new cohort which was organized by 2019.
Funding for the landslide mapping program comes from the NCDEQ’s general budget from the state. Kastrinsky stated that the budget for the current program is a three year budget that will end June 30, 2022, and will then be up for renewal.
Using satellite, aerial imagery, unmanned aerial vehicles and conducting boots-on-the-ground fieldwork, the team surveys and documents landslide locations and impact areas for mapping.
The Hurricane Recovery Act of 2005 (Section 6) directs the NCDEQ to ensure that “maps indicating areas vulnerable to landslides be made available for the 19 counties designated in the Major Disaster Declarations for Hurricanes Frances and Ivan,” according to the NCDEQ website. As such, the landslide mapping website focuses on these 19 counties of North Carolina. Currently, the landslide mapping team said that four counties have been completely mapped: Macon, Watauga, Buncombe and Henderson.
The order in which the landslide mapping team is visiting counties is based on “the most populated counties near the escarpment,” the steep slope at the edge of the division between the mountains and the piedmont, since these counties are more vulnerable to landslides. Korte said that the team is continuing to work through the 19 counties one at a time from most populous to least populous.
The first four counties mapped were mapped by the 2005-2011 cohort of the landslide mapping program, according to Korte. “Each county takes six months to a year to map,” Korte said. The new landslide mapping team has completed Polk County and is nearing completion in mapping Rutherford County, estimating 2 months left until completion.
The landslide mapping team said that the website is intended to be a “living document,” so while the website displays partial data for the many of the counties it will be continuously updated and is subject to change as more data is collected.
According to the team, this interactive website includes a current inventory of landslide points, where the landslides started; landslide outlines, the approximate extent of individual slope movements; and landslide deposits, the extent of significant volumes of earth, debris and rock fragments that have accumulated due to past debris flows and debris slides, rock falls and rockslides.
In addition, the team said that the site also shows the Landslide Hazard Ranking, which displays areas ranked at moderate or high risk of a landslide occurrence in response to an extreme precipitation event, which is “typically more than 5 inches of rain over a 24 hour period.” The tool also identifies potential landslide initiation locations and flow pathways, showing what areas are most likely to be affected.
The goal of the site is not only to make data public and digestible for the public, but also to be of use particularly for planners and emergency managers. Looking to provide useful information for planning, the data will be used to strengthen public safety through knowledge of potential landslide hazards. Especially the Hazard Ranking, the team said, will be of use for these individuals to view areas of historical landslide activity which can “provide some guidance on where to prepare for future events” and “where to avoid placing new development.” Korte said that with this tool, he and his team are hoping constructors will avoid “building in risky areas.”
Beyond choosing where to construct buildings, Korte said the knowledge provided by landslide mapping can also provide guidance on “remediation or protection” of construction. He said that, for example, if somebody builds a house in an area known to be vulnerable to landslides, “a hotel might be safer” when a strong storm like a hurricane is expected.
Construction is not the only area in which the landslide mapping data will be used, however. Geotechnical engineer with the NC Department of Transportation, Eric Williams, said that the NCDEQ and NCGS share information with his department to help plan for roadways. While the NCDOT also employs its own geologists, Williams said that doing field work to assess slopes and other threats can be time consuming and sharing manpower and information is vital.
The NCDOT uses the landslide data to address threats in many ways. Williams said that there are many methods to reinforcing a slope near a roadway, including “mesh laying on the slope and catching rocks, barriers on the side of the road where you can see where a rock has hit.” Both hard barriers and barriers that will “absorb the energy and keep materials from getting out in the road” are employed to prevent roadway obstruction, Williams said.
Ultimately, the mapping project will take years to complete, according to Korte. Next on the team’s list is Transylvania County, where they will continue data collection to add to the landslide mapping website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.