RALEIGH — North Carolina communities will soon be able to promote the importance of walking and bicycling to school, thanks to a federal grant program.
Community organizations have from today until Feb. 6 to apply for Safe Routes to School grant funding, the N.C. Department of Transportation announced.
“Communities can use the funds to develop creative programs that educate community members about safe driving, walking and biking practices near schools,” said Ryan Brumfield, director of the Integrated Mobility Division, the unit of NCDOT administering the grants. “This an important way to improve child safety and promote the healthy benefits of walking and biking.”
Those eligible to apply for grants include local governments, regional transportation authorities and planning organizations, state agencies, school districts and schools, nonprofit organizations and tribal governments.
Proposals should be designed around a collaborative program that works to reduce the number of bicycle and pedestrian injuries and fatalities, and promotes safety through education, encouragement and evaluation.
Safe Routes to School is a Federal Highway Administration program that encourages a healthy and active lifestyle by facilitating the planning, development and implementation of projects and activities that improve safety and reduce traffic, fuel consumption and air pollution near schools.
Additional information can be found at this NCDOT Connect website.
