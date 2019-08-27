ASHE COUNTY — Coy Ham Road will be closed to replace a culvert from 7 a.m to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 28, as well as Peak Creek Church Road on Thursday, Aug. 29, according to NCDOT.
The closure will be 250 feet northwest of East Big Springs Road, just past the intersection. A detour will be available from Tucker Road, to Jont Mountain Road, to Little Horse Creek Road, NCDOT said.
Little Horse Creek Road was previously closed for the replacement of a culvert, which was completed Tuesday, Aug. 27, according to NCDOT.
The closure on Peak Creek Church Road, scheduled from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., will also be for culvert replacement at Bracken Ridge Drive. A detour will be available from N.C. 88 East, to N.C. 18 South, to Darnell Woodie Road, to Peak Creek Church Road, NCDOT said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.