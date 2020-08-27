ASHE COUNTY — A member of the Ashe County Board of Commissioners has been arrested on accusations of committing crimes against children, according to the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation.
Larry C. Dix, 69, of Grassy Creek, was arrested Thursday, Aug. 27, and charged with four counts of indecent liberties with a minor.
Dix was elected to the Ashe County Board of Commissioners in November 2018. His term is set to expire in 2022.
On July 3, the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation began an investigation at the request of District Attorney Tom Horner, according to a release from the N.C. SBI. The SBI said the alleged offenses occurred between July 1, 2019, and June 19, 2020, adding that the investigation is still ongoing.
Dix is currently being held at the Alleghany County Detention Center under a $200,000 secured bond.
Ashe Post & Times will provide updates for this story as they are made available.
