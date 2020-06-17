JEFFERSON — The new modern luxury apartments as part of the new apartment complex located at 327 and 329 Academy Street in Jefferson are finally complete and began moving in tenants.
The groundbreaking for the apartments took place on July 18, 2019.
The third apartment building, which is located behind the newly completed building is expected to be ready to move in tenants in September or October.
An open house was held on June 12 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. for the community to tour the new building and speak with representatives from Allen Yates Realty or Ashe Rental Agency. Several people also scheduled showings at this time.
Present at the open house and available to answer questions or give tours were General Contractor Alan L. Herman, Allen Yates of Allen Yates Realty, Ashe Rental Agency Assistant Operations Manager Amber Shim and Ashe Rental Agency Leasing Coordinator Heather Shroyer.
The complex is like no other offered in Ashe County and offers tenants an upscale and modern feel. All units have gray vinyl flooring throughout, a neutral color scheme and seasonal views on the upper levels.
The units offer a great deal of natural light and the kitchen offers all stainless steel full-size appliances and granite countertops. The bathrooms feature granite countertops and a tub/shower combination.
Lawn maintenance and paved parking are included in rental fees and town garbage pick up is provided for convenience.
Water is included for the first year and storage rooms (4x4) are available onsite for an additional monthly fee.
Pets are allowed in the units for a pet fee of $25 per month per pet. Spayed & neutered cats and small dogs under 30 pounds are negotiable with a limit of 2 per apartment.
Monthly rental fees for the units are: 1 Bed/1 Bath $750, 2 Bed/1 Bath $900 and 3 Bed/2 Bath $1450.
For more information visit www.asherentalagency.com, email leasing@asherentalagency.com or call (336) 846-6800.
