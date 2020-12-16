JEFFERSON — Ashe Memorial Hospital added Viz.ai, a powerful artificial intelligence tool, on Nov. 9. The innovative technology will allow the hospital to transform stroke care by facilitating early access to accelerate the remote diagnosis and treatment of stroke patients.
Novant Health, through a grant from the Duke Endowment, launched an artificial intelligence program to help with stroke care in five rural hospitals in North Carolina – Davis Regional Medical Center in Statesville, Ashe Memorial Hospital, UNC Rockingham Health Care in Eden, Hugh Chatham Memorial Hospital in Elkin and Northern Regional Hospital.
“We are pleased to be able to partner with Viz.ai to bring this cutting-edge artificial intelligence technology to Ashe Memorial Hospital; and continue to further enhance the way our physicians are able to treat our stroke care patients,” said Brian Yates, chief executive officer for Ashe Memorial Hospital. “Through faster and enhanced detection, our physicians are able to proactively respond, saving critical time while improving the efficiency and quality of patient care.”
The award-winning software utilizes artificial intelligence to analyze images for blockage of one of the main arteries of the brain, technically referred to as large vessel occlusion strokes. When a patient arrives with stroke-like symptoms and it is beyond the window to administer thrombolytic therapy, a “clot-buster” drug, the patient will undergo a head CT scan to get a closer look at the blood vessels in the head and neck.
If a suspected LVO has been detected by Viz.ai’s artificial intelligence algorithm, AMH’s emergency department will receive positive alert notifications. These notifications allow doctors and nurses to promptly review the image on a mobile device. The alerts are sent out to multiple team members, including neurological specialists at Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center, the closest stroke intervention center, in Winston-Salem.
“Strokes present themselves in strange ways, and with this new technology we can change our plan of care depending on what the alert says,” said Carol Roten, director of the emergency room for AMH. “It benefits the patient if two to three people are getting the same information. With a collaborative system in place, we can deliver care in a timely manner and that can make a difference in their outcome.”
On average, the Ashe Memorial Hospital Emergency Department sees between five and seven neurological patients a week whether due to acute illness or the presence of stroke-like symptoms.
According to Roten, not all of the five to seven neurological patients each week are actually experiencing strokes. However, some do experience strokes that were not recognized by the patient or caregivers and otherwise could have been prevented.
Roten added that the public is aware of and can detect the more commonly known symptoms of strokes such as the sudden inability to speak or loss of the ability to use one side of their body. She emphasized that there are different types of stroke symptoms which affect different parts of the brain and cause lesser known symptoms.
These symptoms include the sudden loss of vision in one eye, a sudden headache unlike one experienced before and extreme dizziness causing the loss of balance.
Roten said one of the things that AMH tries to teach those who suffer from high blood pressure are at a higher risk for strokes and encourages them to have a discussion with their care provider about the signs and symptoms. She also stressed the importance of informing immediate family members about the signs and symptoms in the event that they need to dial 911 if a stroke were to occur.
She added that AMH tries to teach people to look out for their family, friends and neighbors. She also encourages those who are able, to check on each other daily, especially those who live alone.
According to information provided by Novant Health, In a rural hospital setting, it often takes at least an hour to receive the results from some of the more critical scans. Viz.ai sends the scan immediately to the “cloud” to be read by artificial intelligence. As a result, the 60-minute wait time has been reduced to under 10 minutes in most cases. For patients experiencing a large stroke, this is a tremendous addition to their care.
The further a patient lives from a large hospital, the greater chance the chance is for time to be lost before treatment.
According to information provided by Novant Health, every minute a stroke is left untreated can mean the difference between a permanent disability and full recovery. Up to 2 million brain cells die every 60 seconds when oxygen and nutrients are cut off.
Through the use of Viz.ai, the onsite care team at a rural hospital can connect via video with a neurologist, who can consult with the care team at the patient’s bedside, view and discuss the results of diagnostic tests and perform other necessary exams.
“Merely having the experts on-site, even though they’re remoting in on a camera, but having their expertise available to the patient and the family, immediately changed stroke care,” said Dr. Jason Edsall, chief medical officer and the director of the stroke program at Northern Regional Hospital.
After a neurology team examines a stroke patient’s brain scans, the medication tPA often is recommended to break up the blood clot and restore blood flow to the brain. To be effective, tPA has to be administered within four and a half hours of the first sign of stroke.
That time can be reduced when there’s a neurology team available via video, rather than a patient being transported miles away to a stroke center.
More than 795,000 people in the United States have a stroke each year, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
According to the American Stroke Association, stroke is the fifth leading cause of death in the U.S. and a leading cause of disability.
Dr. Mark Ippolito, Novant Health’s lead teleneurology physician, said people in rural areas should maintain regular checkups with their primary care physician, and try to live a lifestyle that prevents hypertension (high blood pressure), diabetes and high cholesterol, and doesn’t include smoking.
In addition, managing a healthy weight, exercising, drinking alcohol in moderation and following a diet rich in fruits and vegetables can reduce your risk of stroke.
