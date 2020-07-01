WEST JEFFERSON — Those who love eating raw cookie dough but are hesitant to indulge in it due to health concerns can fear no more. Lolo’s Cookie Dough, a new business selling edible cookie dough has arrived in Ashe County and can be found in Simple Life Antiques located at 3 S Jefferson Avenue in West Jefferson.
A soft opening was held on June 26 from noon until 7 p.m. for people to stop in and try samples or purchase scoops of edible cookie dough.
Lora Jones, nicknamed “Lolo,” is 19 years old and is a full-time college student. In addition to her new business venture, Jones also works at Pretty n’ Pearls in downtown West Jefferson and said she has always been business-minded.
She added that she has been thinking about starting this type of business for a while, but was waiting on the right opportunity. She was able to secure the space after speaking with Auctioneer Gavin Woodie who agreed to allow her to set up a booth to sell her product in Simple Life Antiques.
Currently, Jones offers five flavors which are chocolate chip, cookies and cream, salted caramel, cake batter and unicorn (cotton candy). Toppings are also available and include M&M candies, Fruity Pebbles (which are Jones’ favorite cereal), sprinkles and both caramel and chocolate sauce.
Customers can also opt for a cone instead of a cup for their cookie dough to be served in.
Prices are $4.75 for one scoop, $8.50 for two scoops and $.40 for all toppings. If customers wish to quench their thirst, there are milk shots available for $.60 and water and soda for $1.
All of the products available at Lolo’s are vegan and gluten free.
After seeing recipes for edible cookie dough on Instagram, Jones said she immediately thought about how it would be a good fit for Ashe County.
“You cannot get this anywhere unless you drive at least two hours,” Jones said.
Jones said she loves people, but finds it hard for her to work “under somebody.” She has always known she wanted to open her own business but never knew what it would be.
“When it comes to owning your own business, there are no limits,” Jones said. “You can push it as far as you want to, you can lean back and just let it go. Just whatever you want to do. There’s a lot of freedom.”
Jones said if business does well, her plans are to eventually expand and add milkshakes and ice cream to the mix.
She said this couldn’t have been possible without the help of her family. Her grandmother, Ann, and her father, Jeff, were present on June 26 to show their support and help spread the word.
After the soft opening, Lolo’s was also open on June 27 and 28 before completely selling out of cookie dough on Sunday afternoon.
Lolo’s Edible Cookie Dough will reopen on Friday, July 3, from noon until 7 p.m. to allow locals and visitors to experience this unique business. A grand opening will be held onsite Saturday, July 4, and at this time Jones plans to give out samples and introduce new flavors.
For more information about Lolo’s Cookie Dough, products offered and hours of operation, visit the Facebook and Instagram pages @loloscookiedough.
