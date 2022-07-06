ASHE COUNTY - Starting in the winter of 2022, the Ashe County Environmental Services Department (Convenience Sites and Landfill) will be requiring a sticker for vehicles entering and using any county convenience center. In addition, the Board of Commissioners will be moving away from a solid waste fee and will designate a portion of the tax rate for Environmental Services.
There are several reasons why the Board of Commissioners are moving to this system. The main reason is that stickers will easily identify Ashe County property owners/residents who are paying the fees/taxes to operate these facilities. Users without the sticker will be turned away from convenience sites.
The County is also changing how Environmental Services are funded. Currently, the County funds the majority of Environmental Services through the Solid Waste Disposal Fee which is applied to all residential structures in the County. While this has worked great since the early 1990’s, the Solid Waste Disposal Fee will be eliminated starting with the 2023 tax billing. Moving forward with the 2023 tax bills, Environmental Services will be in part funded through the County Property Tax, like the majority of other County services. This change will create a more equable / uniform way of providing funding.
This is a major shift in how the Environmental Services Department operates, and the change will be gradual. Over the next few months, information will be distributed to the public on the new system. A flyer will go out in the County tax bills with this same information. It will also be shared in the local press, County website, social media, and at each of the convenience sites. This first phase is to get the information out about the program, and to also collect questions that people may have about the change.
Stickers will be mailed out this winter (2022/23) to Ashe County property owners and residents. Following the mail out of the stickers, staff at convenience sites will begin a soft enforcement of the sticker system, handing out additional information and reminding people to have their stickers visible when they enter. Beginning July 1, 2023, strict enforcement will begin and individuals who do not have stickers will be turned away from the sites. This date will also be the start for the new assessment, which will be reflected in the tax bills.
If you have questions regarding the changes, you have several options to ask those. Please submit questions via email to trashstickers@ashecountygov.com or by phone at 336-846-5554. Questions will not be responded to immediately, however additional information will be provided on the County’s website www.ashecountygov.com/departments/environmental-services and future press releases.
Current Convenience Center Sites
Baldwin Convenience Center
6311 US Hwy 221 N
West Jefferson, NC 28694
HWY 16N Convenience Center
2839 NC Hwy 16 North
Crumpler, NC 28617
HWY 163 Convenience Center
2256 NC Hwy 163
West Jefferson, NC 28694
Bare Creek Convenience Center
198 Bare Creek Road
Jefferson, NC 28640
Riverview Convenience Center
11775 NC Hwy 88 West
Creston, NC 28615
Bina Convenience Center
244 McNeil Road
Warrensville, NC 28693
Ashe County Landfill
739 Fred Pugh Road
Crumpler, North Carolina 28617
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.