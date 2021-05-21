BOONE — The third time is hopefully the charm as Luke Combs' concert as Kidd Brewer Stadium has a new date: Sept. 4.
"Been waiting a long time for this show, and I can promise it will be worth the wait," Combs tweeted when he made the announcement on May 21.
The concert was for set at Kidd Brewer Stadium on May 2, 2020, but because of COIVD-19 it had to be postponed to May 1, 2021. Due to COVID-19 restrictions at the time, the concert was again postponed.
App State athletics has stated that all tickets will be honored for the Sept. 4 show. If a person can not attend the concert, they can get a refund at the point of purchase.
All people who bought tickets on App State's campus can get a refund if they go to the Holmes Convocation Center with their tickets in hand between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. on May 25-27, June 1-3, June 8-10 and June 15-17.
