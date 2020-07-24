Tune in Wednesday, July 30 at 7 p.m. to celebrate another eventful year working to protect the waters, woodlands and wildlife of the New River Watershed.
The virtual event will give participants the opportunity to get to know NRC staff,
Board of Directors and award winners like never before.
NRC provided the following tips to those who wish to join the meeting:
1) Get comfortable: find a well-lit place, with a strong internet connection and minimal background noise.
2) Mute your microphone: If you are not actively presenting.
3) Use the chat box to chime in: as in previous years, participants will be given the opportunity to vote on the new slate of Board of Directors. NRC encourages members to vote ahead of time by clicking HERE. There will also be an opportunity for participants to vote live during the meeting by using the chat box.
Visit newrivercelebration.org for more information on joining. For additional information contact Communications Director Summer Rich by email at summer@newriverconservancy.org.
