JEFFERSON - New River Manufacturing invites anyone who enjoys teamwork, using hand tools, and working in a fast-paced environment to come to their job fair. The job fair is planned for Friday, May 5, from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m.
New River Manufacturing was established in February 2022 with people in mind. The company’s team of directors wants to make New River Manufacturing a place that promotes teamwork, values family, supports employees to help them grow and succeed in their roles on the production floor and completely satisfies their customers with the highest quality and delivery of products and services. CEO, Jessie Davis, states, “Our people are our greatest asset!”
Production began in April of 2022 with five employees building refrigerated truck bodies. New River Manufacturing celebrated their one-year of production anniversary earlier this month. The company has grown in the past year. Now employing 40 people and building both refrigerated and dry van bodies. New product lines for truck beds, tiny houses and merchant sheds are starting up this month.
New River Manufacturing is currently accepting applications and hiring for full-time positions in the dry van line with excellent starting pay and benefits package. Applications can be picked up at 165 NRM Lane in Jefferson. Call (336) 982-6100 to learn more.
