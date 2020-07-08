WEST JEFFERSON — For several years, a free community meal and small pantry has been offered from 11 a.m. until noon each Saturday through Ashe Outreach Ministries and its volunteers. The meal service has been suspended at its site at the cafeteria of Ashe Early Learning Center due to needed building repairs.
As a result of the building’s current condition, the facility was forced to close its doors on June 30. The quote for the necessary repairs for the repair of the floor, foundation drainage and associated asbestos abatement measures is $40,000 or more depending on what the final solution is to address the foundation drainage.
Community meals are still being served on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays at the Riverview location which is located at 11719 NC 88 West, Creston, NC. These meals are to-go only and are available from 11 a.m. until they are gone or 2 p.m. The food pantry is also operating under its normal schedule Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m.
Ashe Outreach Ministries encourages anyone who has space in the West Jefferson or Jefferson metro area that they would be willing to offer for the weekly community meal on Saturdays to reach out to them. For further information or to make any suggestions regarding potential space to hold future meals call (336) 385-3663 or (336) 385-1314 to talk to or leave a message for Dillon Culbreth.
