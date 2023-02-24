BOONE - Appalachian Regional Healthcare System estimates staff will move into the new hospital wing at Watauga Medical Center in April.
According to Senior Vice President for System Advancement ARHS Rob Hudspeth, ARHS is awaiting final inspection from the North Carolina Division of Health Services Regulation before moving in and opening the new 48-bed tower.
“NC DHSR conducted its first series of on-site inspections in late November,” Hudspeth said. “The inspections went very well. However, as with any new project of this size and complexity, there were a number of punch list items that needed to be modified. ARHS has completed these modifications and is now awaiting re-inspection from DHSR.”
Once the new 48-bed Schaefer Family Patient Care Tower at Watauga Medical Center is completed and open, the public will access the hospital and Emergency Department in a new location. During construction, the hospital has been utilizing a temporary main entrance, a temporary Emergency Department entrance and a temporary waiting room.
While ARHS anticipated opening the new wing in this spring, Hudspeth said they thought they were ahead of schedule and would already have been moved in.
“The weather last winter was so favorable, which allowed us to dry–in the structure and proceed ahead of schedule for many, many months,” Hudspeth said. “We have not experienced many supply chain issues, but we have seen significant inflation-related cost increases for almost everything.”
Once the facility opens, Hudspeth said it will allow for improved patient flow, safety and privacy.
“Last week we were conducting a walk through and aside from the fact that the rooms are much bigger — and everything is new and beautiful — everyone was very impressed with all of the modern equipment and technology we have incorporated in every area,” Hudspeth said. “For example, this facility will be the first in the region — and one of nine hospitals in North Carolina — to offer advanced 256-slice CT scan diagnostic imaging equipment. This diagnostic tool takes super-fast images allowing the radiologist to read them in a three-dimensional (3D) format.”
The new advanced technology will allow ARHS to perform advanced cardiac imaging as well.
Hudspeth said a new MRI suite will also provide cutting-edge imaging technology to produce more detailed images for disease detection, diagnosis and treatment monitoring.
“Watauga Medical Center already operates a comprehensive breast imaging MRI program, but our new MRI suite will allow us to perform advanced subspecialty imaging for heart and prostate conditions,” Hudspeth said. “This is a game changer for our community.”
Six new “state-of-the-art” operating rooms are also featured in the new wing. According to Hudspeth, the rooms were created with Steris Operating Room Integration Systems, which are designed for surgeons and surgical staff to perform intricate surgical procedures that require” time, patience, focus and safety.”
“The new 4K definition surgical displays, including wall displays and large format displays, mount to surgical light arms, equipment columns, and walls in order to show close-up, crisp views of the patient’s surgical site,” Hudspeth said. “Additionally, our advanced life safety and nurse call system is designed with cutting-edge technology for monitoring, detection, and notification in a variety of circumstances. For example, if a patient with a known fall risk attempts to exit his or her bed, we will be notified immediately.”
Hudspeth said patients and families “will notice” the new MEDI+SIGN digital displays, which will replace traditional dry-erase boards in the new rooms.
“This digital solution solves many communication problems that arise with the traditional whiteboards,” Hudspeth said. “The information is continuously updated as providers revise the patient’s electronic health records — for easy patient and family understanding. Patients have a visual representation of their entire care team.”
A new electronic health records system called EPIC has also been integrated into the new tower, which Hudspeth said will eliminate many of the current manual processes WMC currently uses.
“Finally, I just cannot emphasize how important this new facility is for our providers and staff,” Hudspeth said. “They have been through a lot over the past few years with the pandemic. It seems like just yesterday we were converting standard rooms to negative pressure rooms to increase the size of our COVID-19 unit. It seemed like constant interruption for staff and patients. With this new bed tower it’s like moving into a new house. Everyone is so proud and excited and eager to get in there and provide the best care we possibly can for our community. It’s uplifting so see their excitement. I truly believe this new facility is representative of the high-quality care we provide.”
A time-lapse video of the progression at WMC over the last year and a half can be viewed at app.truelook.com/?m=16214121316065039727727.
ARHS is also in the midst of a $20 million capital campaign to fund these innovations. Details about the campaign can be viewed at higherelevation.apprhs.org/.
“On behalf of our entire team I would like to thank all those patients, family members and visitors who visited Watauga Medical Center over the past two years during the construction and renovation period,” Hudspeth said. “Thank you for your patience and understanding. It was surely difficult at times — but now we can see the light at the end of the tunnel. We’re almost there.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.