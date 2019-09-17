ASHE COUNTY — There were no signs of environmental damage to Beaver Creek reported after the Labor Day wastewater spill, according to North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality Environmental Program Consultant Ron Boone.
Boone said there has been no reported fish kill in the creek, and the crew’s reaction to spill helped in the lack of damage
“They were able to clean up what they could clean up and it appears there’s no lasting environmental impacts,” Boone said.
The Beaver Creek pump station on Beaver Creek School Road was discovered to be spilling water around 3 a.m. Sept. 2. West Jefferson Town Manager Brantley Price said the leaking pipe was patched up within three-and-a-half hours, but 8,000 gallons of wastewater still managed to escape.
West Jefferson’s Wastewater Treatment Plan Operator in Charge Brandon Patrick explained the situation to the West Jefferson Board of Aldermen at their monthly meeting Monday, Sept. 9. Patrick said it appeared a “bore from a telephone company went over the pipe and eventually wore a hole in it.”
