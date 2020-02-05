LAUREL SPRINGS — A two-vehicle accident occurred about 11 a.m. on Jan. 30 at the intersection of NC-221 and the entrance of New River State Park.
According to Trooper Jason Brown of the NC Highway Patrol, there were no injuries or transports following the wreck.
Sydnee Shepherd, 18, of West Jefferson was traveling in a 1998 Subaru and Katherine Matheson,17, of Laurel Springs was driving a 2009 Volkswagen.
According to Brown, the accident occurred when Matheson pulled from a private drive onto NC-221 in front of Shepherd.
Matheson was issued a citation for failure to yield.
Both vehicles were towed away from the scene following the wreck.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.